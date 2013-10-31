FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek-backed Clifford Capital prices maiden bond issue - Business Times
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek-backed Clifford Capital prices maiden bond issue - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clifford Capital has priced its maiden bond issue - US$300 million five-year notes - the first-ever U.S. dollar bond issue guaranteed by the Singapore government.

As such the notes achieved tight pricing and were hotly sought after, said Jason Khoo, HSBC head of debt capital markets, South East Asia.

Clifford Capital was set up last year as a project finance company that would plug funding gaps for large, long-term, cross-border projects. Temasek Holdings is Clifford Capital’s biggest shareholder with a 40.5 per cent stake.

(link.reuters.com/tus34v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
