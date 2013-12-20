FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Global Yellow Pages to buy Gloria Jean's Coffee-Business Times
December 20, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Global Yellow Pages to buy Gloria Jean's Coffee-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Global Yellow Pages will buy 100 percent of Gloria Jean’s Coffees from Tea & Coffee Traders Pty Ltd, which acts as a trustee for the Saleh Family Trust, The Business Times reported.

Nabi Saleh, executive chairman of Gloria Jean’s Coffees, will continue to be closely associated with Gloria Jean’s Coffees and will retain interests in the master franchisee business for Australia, the U.S. and China, according to Global Yellow Pages.

(link.reuters.com/wyw55v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

