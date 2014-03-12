FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Creative Technologies unit sues Apple, Samsung - Business Times
March 12, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Creative Technologies unit sues Apple, Samsung - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Creative Technology’s wholly owned subsidiary, ZiiLabs, has sued tech giants Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc for alleged patent infringement.

ZiiLabs, a leader in media-rich application processors, alleged in the lawsuit that certain products - including various Samsung Galaxy phones, tablets and laptops, as well as Apple iPhones, iPads and computers - have infringed on 10 of its patents. These patents include graphics rendering, video stream data mixing, and graphic memory management.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in the Eastern district of Texas, with law firms Heim, Payne and Chorush, and Susman Godfrey, acting for ZiiLabs.

()

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

