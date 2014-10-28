FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Credit Suisse S'pore proves mettle with Temasek-linked jobs - Business Times
October 28, 2014 / 12:16 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Credit Suisse S'pore proves mettle with Temasek-linked jobs - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Credit Suisse Singapore is set to post this year its best revenue showing for its investment banking arm since 2009, thanks in part to a series of large merger and acquisition deals linked to investment behemoth Temasek Holdings.

This also comes as the Swiss bank has jumped into mid-sized acquisitions in Singapore to keep up the deal-making momentum, said Edwin Low, co-head of South-east Asia investment banking and deputy chief executive officer of Singapore.

(bit.ly/1rwnib7)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
