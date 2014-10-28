SINGAPORE PRESS-Credit Suisse S'pore proves mettle with Temasek-linked jobs - Business Times

Credit Suisse Singapore is set to post this year its best revenue showing for its investment banking arm since 2009, thanks in part to a series of large merger and acquisition deals linked to investment behemoth Temasek Holdings.

This also comes as the Swiss bank has jumped into mid-sized acquisitions in Singapore to keep up the deal-making momentum, said Edwin Low, co-head of South-east Asia investment banking and deputy chief executive officer of Singapore.

