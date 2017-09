Singaporeans who download pirated movies and music from certain websites could soon find it difficult to do so, as the government is considering blocking some of them. The Law Ministry is discussing such a possibility with other agencies, said Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah yesterday. (link.reuters.com/ryk93v)

