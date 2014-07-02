SINGAPORE PRESS-Sharp hike in yuan deposits in Singapore banks - Straits Times

Singapore banks have seen a sharp increase in the amount of yuan deposits over the past nine months, after moves were made to strengthen the Republic’s position as a yuan offshore centre.

Banks in Singapore had 220 billion yuan ($35.49 billion) in deposits at the end of March, up sharply from 138 billion yuan in June last year, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed.

($1 = 6.1995 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)