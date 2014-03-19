SINGAPORE PRESS-OCBC and UOB revive scrip dividend scheme - Straits Times

The three local banks, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd , United Overseas Bank Ltd, and DBS Group Holdings Ltd are again offering shareholders the option to receive dividends in the form of shares as they bulk up their war chests in preparation for acquisitions or uncertainties, according to analysts.

OCBC Bank and UOB re-activated the scrip dividend scheme when they reported their quarterly earnings for the three months to Dec. 31, reported the Straits Times daily.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)