SINGAPORE PRESS-Everbright bought land next to CapitaLand's Chongqing site-Business Times
#Chinese Labor Unrest
July 3, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Everbright bought land next to CapitaLand's Chongqing site-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd which recently bought a stake in Singapore-listed Chongqing developer Ying Li International, also bought a piece of land late last year in Chongqing, right behind the site of CapitaLand Ltd’s new project.

CapitaLand’s sizeable commitment in Chongqing gave Everbright the confidence that its own investment could work out, the firm’s head of real estate investment and fund raising, James Pan, told The Business Times.

(bit.ly/1rljrCw)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 1.2473 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
