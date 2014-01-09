SINGAPORE PRESS-Independent body for listings mulled - Business Times

An independent listing committee, tighter listing standards and stronger enforcement powers for the Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) are among the ideas that regulators are exploring in the wake of last October’s penny stock selloff, market sources say.

Those ideas are expected to be included in a public consultation that could open in the next few weeks in what would be one of the widest-ranging reviews of Singapore’s capital market rules since the global financial crisis, said sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issues.

