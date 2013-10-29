FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-SGX mulls over rebates for high-frequency market makers-Business Times
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-SGX mulls over rebates for high-frequency market makers-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore Exchange (SGX) could consider rebates for high-frequency market makers to boost liquidity in the marketplace, a senior executive of the bourse operator told the Business Times.

“We are interested to see how we can support liquidity and market-making in our securities markets as market makers and liquidity providers provide a service to the market,” said Chew Sutat, executive vice-president for sales and clients at SGX.

“Clearly for that service and the cost and risk that they are taking in providing two-way quotes, they will need to be compensated through appropriate schemes, including potentially liquidity rebates as an example.”

(r.reuters.com/zec34v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
