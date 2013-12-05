SINGAPORE PRESS-SGX joins hands with HKEx - Business Times

In a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) said they have agreed to cooperate in various areas, including developing yuan-denominated products jointly and working on technology development and regulatory issues.

The landmark collaboration by the two rival exchanges, which are among the largest in Asia, comes as competition heats up in the nascent derivatives market in Asia.

* NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Anand Basu)