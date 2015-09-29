FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Norway's DNB Bank buys substantial stake in Ezra - Business Times
September 29, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Norway's DNB Bank buys substantial stake in Ezra - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Norway’s biggest bank has shelled out S$24.84 million ($17.3 million) for a 7.04 per cent stake in offshore services firm Ezra Holdings, in an off-market deal that turned it into a substantial shareholder and one of Ezra’s largest stakeholders, the Business Times reported.

DNB Bank ASA, a subsidiary of DNB ASA, paid that sum for an interest in 207 million shares on Sept. 25, Ezra said in a Singapore Exchange after-market announcement on Monday. Before the transaction, DNB had held zero direct or deemed shares in Ezra, according to the bourse filing.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.4320 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)

