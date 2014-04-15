SINGAPORE PRESS-Govt to raise supply of shop, factory space - Business Times

The government will make more factory and shop space available over the next three years to ensure there is enough supply for businesses as they plan for the long term.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Teo Ser Luck said in Parliament on Monday that an average of 500,000 square metre of multiple-user factory space will come on-stream each year for the next three years. (link.reuters.com/vuj58v)

