SINGAPORE PRESS-Govt to raise supply of shop, factory space - Business Times
April 15, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Govt to raise supply of shop, factory space - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The government will make more factory and shop space available over the next three years to ensure there is enough supply for businesses as they plan for the long term.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Teo Ser Luck said in Parliament on Monday that an average of 500,000 square metre of multiple-user factory space will come on-stream each year for the next three years. (link.reuters.com/vuj58v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
