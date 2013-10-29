FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Far East buys two Australian properties for A$277 mln - Business Times
October 29, 2013 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Far East buys two Australian properties for A$277 mln - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Far East Organization, which has been eyeing the Australia market for expansion opportunities, has signed conditional contracts to buy two properties there for A$277 million ($265 million).

The Clocktower Square complex in Sydney will cost A$72 million and the freehold Harbour Town Centre in Perth, A$205 million, the group said in a statement. The former is a 99-year leasehold (expires in March 2088) commercial, retail and hotel development, while the latter is a freehold outlet shopping centre.

(r.reuters.com/fyc34v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.0451 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)

