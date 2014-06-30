FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore's white-collar-crime police beef up resources-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore's white-collar-crime police beef up resources-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore’s white-collar-crime police - who now want to be known as the country’s Financial Police - have gone through their biggest reorganisation effort in over a decade, and significantly beefed up their resources, to better position themselves to combat the new threats posed by financial crime both domestically and internationally.

The Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force, in their annual report and through an interview with The Business Times, laid out just why such fundamental changes to the department were necessary to meet the new challenges.

“As financial crime increases in scale and becomes more complex, we need to sub-specialise thematically, according to the crime concerns of the day,” said CAD director Tan Boon Gin.

(bit.ly/Tv3zyD)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.