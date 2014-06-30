SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore's white-collar-crime police beef up resources-Business Times

Singapore’s white-collar-crime police - who now want to be known as the country’s Financial Police - have gone through their biggest reorganisation effort in over a decade, and significantly beefed up their resources, to better position themselves to combat the new threats posed by financial crime both domestically and internationally.

The Commercial Affairs Department of the Singapore Police Force, in their annual report and through an interview with The Business Times, laid out just why such fundamental changes to the department were necessary to meet the new challenges.

“As financial crime increases in scale and becomes more complex, we need to sub-specialise thematically, according to the crime concerns of the day,” said CAD director Tan Boon Gin.

(bit.ly/Tv3zyD)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)