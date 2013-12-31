SINGAPORE PRESS-Cut in supply of 3-room and larger BTO flats - Straits Times

After three years of ramped-up launches, the supply of new Housing Board flats will fall 3 percent next year to 24,300.

The drop comes from the number of new three-room and larger flats being slashed by nearly a fifth, to about 18,600 units.

But first-timers applying for such Build-To-Order (BTO) flats should not worry, say analysts, as their chances of securing them are unlikely to worsen.

