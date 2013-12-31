FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Cut in supply of 3-room and larger BTO flats - Straits Times
December 31, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Cut in supply of 3-room and larger BTO flats - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

After three years of ramped-up launches, the supply of new Housing Board flats will fall 3 percent next year to 24,300.

The drop comes from the number of new three-room and larger flats being slashed by nearly a fifth, to about 18,600 units.

But first-timers applying for such Build-To-Order (BTO) flats should not worry, say analysts, as their chances of securing them are unlikely to worsen.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

