SINGAPORE PRESS-UOB starts FX unit for small businesses - Business Times
March 19, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-UOB starts FX unit for small businesses - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Overseas Bank Ltd has set up a foreign exchange (FX) advisory and trading unit dedicated to small businesses in Southeast Asia, as more of them seek advice on FX hedging, the Business Times daily reported.

This comes as UOB continues to be bullish in the SME space, posting double-digit growth in the SME segment last year, said Victor Lee, UOB Group’s head of business banking at a press briefing on Tuesday.

(link.reuters.com/wac77v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
