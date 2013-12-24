FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Fraser and Neave gets bondholders' approval for property listing - Straits Times
December 24, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Fraser and Neave gets bondholders' approval for property listing - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore-listed soft drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) got the green light from bondholders to split itself via a listing of property arm next month after it made an improved early redemption offer, local media reported.

This followed meetings on Monday when holders of notes maturing in 2016 and 2019 agreed to the new terms and waived their right to trigger a default, paving the way for F&N to distribute shares in property arm Frasers Centrepoint to existing shareholders, the Business Times reported.

F&N expects to list its property arm on Jan. 9 after it ended a standoff with bondholders on Monday, the Straits Times said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anand Basu)

