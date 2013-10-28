FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS -Nod for proposed listing of Frasers Centrepoint - Business Times
#Financials
October 28, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS -Nod for proposed listing of Frasers Centrepoint - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fraser and Neave (F&N) has moved a step forward to shed its property arm and focus on its other core businesses with Frasers Centrepoint Limited (FCL) getting the go-ahead for its planned listing.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, F&N said it was granted eligibility-to-list last Friday by the Singapore Exchange for the listing and quotation of FCL on the mainboard by way of an introduction.

(link.reuters.com/kyt24v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

