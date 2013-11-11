FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Call for broad fund framework - Business Times
November 11, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Call for broad fund framework - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The republic’s asset management industry needs to reinvent itself if it is to capture a larger share of the funds that are looking for a base and a legal structure from which to invest in emerging markets.

PwC Singapore is calling for the establishment of a fund framework that is broad enough to cater to the needs of non-retail funds, such as hedge funds, private equity, securitisation or cross-border investment funds.

(link.reuters.com/syv54v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
