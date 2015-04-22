SINGAPORE PRESS-Straits Trading forms unit to trade property securities - Business Times

The Straits Trading Co’s real estate investment arm has set up a new subsidiary, SRE Capital, to form and manage funds invested in real estate investment trusts, asset-backed trusts and corporate securities in the Asia-Pacific, the Business Times reported, citing the company.

For a start, SRE Capital will manage a dividend-paying fund that trades real estate securities listed in the region, mainly REITs and to a lesser extent, infrastructure securities. (bit.ly/1ODEA2f)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)