SINGAPORE PRESS-Bill tabled to restrict online gambling in Singapore - Straits Times

Gamblers who go online for a flutter could find themselves staring at jail time, the Straits Times reported.

A wide-ranging bill, tabled in Parliament on Monday, seeks to expressly make unauthorised online gambling a criminal offence. It also aims to equip the authorities with the tools to fight this growing addiction.

Payments to remote gambling websites could be blocked, in a move that some noted may be a game-changer. Access to such sites could be turned off. (bit.ly/1q9CU9m)

(Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)