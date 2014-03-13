FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-GIC outlines investment principles - Straits Times
March 13, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-GIC outlines investment principles - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GIC has offered insights into the five guiding principles it uses to ensure its investments achieve the best long-term returns for Singapore, the Straits Times daily reported.

The insights were offered by GIC’s Chief Investment Officer, Lim Chow Kiat, when he spoke on Wednesday at the Investment Management Association of Singapore annual conference at Raffles City Convention Centre.

Lim pointed out that chief among the five principles is maintaining price and value discipline, by not paying too much beyond what the asset is worth.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)

