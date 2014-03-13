SINGAPORE PRESS-GIC outlines investment principles - Straits Times

GIC has offered insights into the five guiding principles it uses to ensure its investments achieve the best long-term returns for Singapore, the Straits Times daily reported.

The insights were offered by GIC’s Chief Investment Officer, Lim Chow Kiat, when he spoke on Wednesday at the Investment Management Association of Singapore annual conference at Raffles City Convention Centre.

Lim pointed out that chief among the five principles is maintaining price and value discipline, by not paying too much beyond what the asset is worth.

