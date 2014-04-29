FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Gym chain Fitness First to beef up Asian presence - Business Times
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Gym chain Fitness First to beef up Asian presence - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UK gym chain operator Fitness First intends to grow its Asian footprint by pumping an estimated $142 million into the region, with a particular focus on Singapore and Thailand.

As Fitness First has secured sufficient funding for expansion, it will not be launching an initial public offering. In 2011, it shelved a proposed IPO in Singapore reportedly because of market volatility. (link.reuters.com/xej88v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

