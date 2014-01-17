FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Caps in place on subletting public flats to foreigners, PRs -Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2014 / 12:47 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Caps in place on subletting public flats to foreigners, PRs -Straits Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Foreigners and permanent residents will not be able to rent more than 8 per cent of flats in each public housing neighbourhood in Singapore and no more than 11 percent of units in each block of apartments under the state Housing & Development Board (HDB), the Straits Times reported.

The caps, the first of their kind, are “to prevent the formation of foreigner enclaves in HDB estates, and maintain the Singaporean character of our HDB heartlands,” the Housing Board said in a statement.

Malaysians are exempt as they can better integrate due to their cultural and historical similarities with Singaporeans.

Singapore, a major Asian hub for banks and multinationals, is facing pressure from citizens to tighten immigration and cap the number of foreigners, who now make up one-third of the island’s population of 5.2 million.

(link.reuters.com/had26v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2731 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.