FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Hiap Hoe to sell 39 shop units - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2014 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Hiap Hoe to sell 39 shop units - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mainboard-listed Hiap Hoe Ltd plans to sell 39 shop units, most of which are strata-titled units in Parklane Shopping Mall, in line with its plan to divest non-core assets even as it capitalises on healthy investor demand for retail space.

The property developer has hired consultancy firm JLL, which on Tuesday launched an expression-of-interest (EOI) exercise to sell the shops.

(bit.ly/1vt0HQv)

------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.