SINGAPORE PRESS-Chinese buying of homes holding up - Business Times

Private home purchases by non-Singaporeans fell nearly 35 percent last year. The biggest drop, in percentage terms, among the top four nationalities came from the Indians, while the smallest was from the mainland Chinese.

According to a caveats analysis by DTZ, Indians picked up 460 homes, down 52.5 per cent from 968 in 2012. Mainland Chinese bought 1,479, or just 16.9 per cent fewer than the 1,780 in 2012.

