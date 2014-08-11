FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Luxury hotels do fine despite fewer tourists - Business Times
August 11, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Luxury hotels do fine despite fewer tourists - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The hotel industry is experiencing some softness this year, in line with the sluggish growth in tourist arrivals, but luxury hotels are bucking the trend and pulling off strong growth.

A slump in visitor arrivals from Singapore’s second-biggest source market, China, is dragging down overall tourist numbers while increased competition from new hotels is contributing to a challenging environment for the hotel industry.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

