Dec 17 (Reuters) - The supply of larger flats will shrink next year, but more smaller units will be offered, said National Development Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

There will be fewer three-room, four-room and five-room Housing Development Board (HDB) flats as the Housing Board slows down after three years of ramped-up supply.

