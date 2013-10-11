FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Public housing cash-above-valuation dips to lowest since July 2009-BT
October 11, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Public housing cash-above-valuation dips to lowest since July 2009-BT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The cash premium that sellers charge to sell state Housing and Development Board’s apartments in Singapore fell to its lowest level since July 2009, the Business Times reported.

The premium, known as cash-over-valuation for resale flats, extended its decline last month, shedding another S$3,000 to hit S$15,000, according to flash estimates released by the Singapore Real Estate Exchange.

Despite this, overall resale public housing prices inched up 0.2 per cent in September, reversing four consecutive declines in the preceding months.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
