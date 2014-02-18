FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek invests in Chinese online education start-up - Business Times
February 18, 2014 / 11:33 PM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek invests in Chinese online education start-up - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd , together with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and venture-capital firm Qiming Venture Partners, has invested nearly US$100 million in TutorGroup, an online education start-up based and headquartered in Shanghai.

TutorGroup, in an announcement on Monday, said it will use this latest Series B funding to expand its presence in Asia and the Americas, where it now runs real-time, interactive and personalised language-learning programmes.

link.reuters.com/dac96v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

