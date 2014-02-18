SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek invests in Chinese online education start-up - Business Times

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd , together with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and venture-capital firm Qiming Venture Partners, has invested nearly US$100 million in TutorGroup, an online education start-up based and headquartered in Shanghai.

TutorGroup, in an announcement on Monday, said it will use this latest Series B funding to expand its presence in Asia and the Americas, where it now runs real-time, interactive and personalised language-learning programmes.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)