SINGAPORE PRESS-UOB doubles its Asia cross-border loans - Business Times
February 18, 2014 / 11:28 PM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-UOB doubles its Asia cross-border loans - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Overseas Bank Ltd has doubled its number of cross-border loans to businesses since setting up its first foreign direct investment (FDI) advisory unit here in June 2011.

The group said yesterday that its FDI advisory units are “a fast-growing business”. It has nine units across Asia and its cross-border loans run into double-digit billions. The bank said it hit its target of doubling cross-border business lending last December - six months ahead of the scheduled three years.

Loans to Chinese companies expanding across Asia through Singapore make up at least half the FDI flows facilitated by the bank.

link.reuters.com/fac96v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
