SINGAPORE PRESS-New rules may raise costs for developers - Business Times
March 11, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-New rules may raise costs for developers - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Requiring developers to adopt productive technologies and prefabricated components in new projects, as announced by the Ministry of National Development (MND) yesterday, is widely expected to translate into higher costs for them in the short term.

Developers will have to adopt productive technologies for selected Government Land Sale (GLS) sites from the second half of this year, MND said during the Budget debate.

link.reuters.com/vag57v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

