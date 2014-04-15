FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Car dealers cut prices ahead of supply surge - Straits Times
April 15, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Car dealers cut prices ahead of supply surge - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Car prices have started to tumble ahead of next month’s increase in Certificate of Entitlement (COE) supply, which is likely to result in lower premiums.

Toyota, Honda and Nissan dealers were among the first to cut prices, which are bundled with COE premiums, by S$2,000 ($1,600)to S$10,000 over the weekend. They were responding to last Friday’s news of a 42 percent increase in the quota of car certificates of entitlement from May to July.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2522 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

