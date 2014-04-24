FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-COE premiums fall ahead of new quota-Business Times
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 24, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-COE premiums fall ahead of new quota-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COE (Certificate of Entitlement for cars) premiums tumbled on Wednesday in anticipation of next month’s new bigger quota. A COE in Category C - for goods vehicles - plunged S$16,613 ($13,200) or a hefty 33.6 percent to S$32,890, the Business Times reported on Thursday.

Also lower was the Category A premium for cars below 1,600cc and 130 hp: It fell S$6,065 to S$71,335. Category B - for cars above 1,600cc or 130 hp - shed a more substantial S$9,494 to S$75,010, while Category E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - dropped S$10,290 to S$73,810.

Only Category D - for motorcycles - inched up S$13 to a record S$4,502 as dealers rushed to clear stocks ahead of October’s new Euro 3 emission standard.

(link.reuters.com/syg78v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2577 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.