SINGAPORE PRESS-SGX hopes for greater links with Shanghai - Business Times
December 19, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-SGX hopes for greater links with Shanghai - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Shanghai-Hong Kong trading link may be the first of such China tie-ups with other exchanges, and head of listings at Singapore Exchange Lawrence Wong is hopeful that Shanghai will extend a similar - though not identical - link to Singapore in the same way that it broadened its offshore yuan offering, said the Business Times.

“They might want to do something different with us,” Mr Wong told The Business Times in an interview on Thursday. “China would like to see more internationalisation of its currency. It goes hand in hand with the economic role it is playing.”

bit.ly/1z1Y5cy

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)

