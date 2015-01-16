FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Perennial-led group close to buying office tower for $891 mln - Business Times
January 16, 2015

SINGAPORE PRESS-Perennial-led group close to buying office tower for $891 mln - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Perennial Real Estate Holdings is said to be leading and syndicating a consortium that is close to inking a deal to buy AXA Tower, an office building in downtown Singapore, from BlackRock, said Singapore’s Business Times.

The price is about S$1.18 billion ($890 million), translating to roughly S$1,750 per square foot (psf) based on the existing net lettable area (NLA) of nearly 675,000 sq ft. AXA Tower is on a site with a balance lease term of about 66.5 years.

bit.ly/1yhVvEW

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.3249 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
