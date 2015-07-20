FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-China's Hony Capital keen to explore REITs listings on SGX - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-China's Hony Capital keen to explore REITs listings on SGX - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hony Capital, a major Chinese private equity firm that counts Temasek and GIC among its investors, is keen to explore ways to work with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in securitisation products, Singapore’s Business Times reported on Tuesday, citing the firm’s chief executive.

Chief executive John Zhao said on the sidelines of the FutureChina Global Forum on Monday that he plans to kick-start talks with SGX, noting that there are many Chinese companies with real estate assets such as hospitals, offices and hotels that are ready for securitisation.

bit.ly/1CSzKhD

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.