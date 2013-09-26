FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Fewer Singapore residents visit casinos-CRA
#Casinos & Gaming
September 26, 2013 / 12:38 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Fewer Singapore residents visit casinos-CRA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Only 7.7 percent of Singapore nationals and permanent residents have made more than one visit to the two casinos here since they opened three years ago, the Straits Times reported on Thursday citing the Casino Regulatory Authority’s (CRA) latest annual report.

The total number of visits to the casinos by Singaporeans and permanent residents has also dropped, in a sign that the novelty factor could be wearing off, said CRA Chairman Richard Magnus.

Malaysia's gaming firm Genting and Las Vegas Sands separately own the two casinos. (link.reuters.com/gyk43v) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

