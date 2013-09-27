SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek unit opens bank in first Cambodian investment

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A unit of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd has opened a new bank in Cambodia with local partners in the first investment by the Singapore state investor in the country, the Straits Times reported on Friday.

Cambodia Post Bank, which aims to serve the mass market and small businesses, has a share capital of $38 million. Cambodian firm Canadia Investment Holding has a 50 percent stake, Temasek unit Fullerton Financial Holdings holds 45 percent and Cambodia Post the remaining 5 percent.

The bank has 11 branches in seven provinces, with five in Phnom Penh. It aims to expand to more than 30 branches across all 24 provinces within five years. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sunil Nair)