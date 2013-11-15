FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Edwards Lifesciences expands Singapore facility
November 15, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Edwards Lifesciences expands Singapore facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A global specialist in heart valves and haemodynamic monitoring has announced the expansion of its heart valve manufacturing facility here, giving a fillip to Singapore’s medical technology industry.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp, citing growing worldwide demand for tissue heart valves, will more than double the size of its current facility in Changi North to about 24,000 square metres. New offices, laboratories, a large clean room and training facilities will be added to the premises.

The Business Times understands that the California-based company had pumped about $55 million into the expansion. With this, Edwards has invested about $95 million in Singapore since 2005.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

