SINGAPORE PRESS-Online retailer Zalora secures $112m funding - Business Times
December 5, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Online retailer Zalora secures $112m funding - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Online fashion retailer Zalora Group has landed $112 million in funding from private investor group Access Industries, funds managed by US-based asset management firm Scopia Capital Management and other institutional investors, which comes shortly after an earlier fund-raising round in May.

The group has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Brunei. It also operates online fashion retailer The Iconic, which serves Australia and New Zealand.

(link.reuters.com/qys25v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
