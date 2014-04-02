FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore looks into building above major roads - Straits Times
#Financials
April 2, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore looks into building above major roads - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

In what would be a first for land-scarce Singapore, industrial landlord JTC is exploring the possibility of erecting buildings, walkways and communal spaces above major roads.

This could be cheaper than going underground, it says of the unprecedented idea to intensify land usage.

While heavy industries are probably out of the question, the statutory board is looking into erecting offices, light industries and walkways above major roads and expressways.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

