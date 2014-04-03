SINGAPORE PRESS-Pan Pacific opens second Myanmar hotel - Straits Times

A Singapore hotel group has opened its first hotel in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw amid rising tourism and foreign business investment in the country.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed UOL Group Ltd, opened the Parkroyal Nay Pyi Taw with 90 rooms on Tuesday. The hotel will add an additional 90 rooms by the end of this year.

This is the company’s second hotel in Myanmar after Parkroyal Yangon, a 331-room hotel, which opened in 2001.

