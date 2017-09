A new mixed development on Beach Road pulled in solid sales over the weekend, after its developers launched it at lower-than-expected prices and enlisted as many as six real estate agencies to market it.

City Gate, a 99-year leasehold project, will be built on the site of Keypoint building and is jointly developed by World Class Land and Fragrance Group.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)