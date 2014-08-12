FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-July private home resale volume flat - Business Times
August 12, 2014

SINGAPORE PRESS-July private home resale volume flat - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July resale volumes in the private residential market were flat compared with the previous month, even as resale prices fell to a 21-month low, a newspaper said, quoting data from the Singapore Real Estate Exchange.

Some 431 units changed hands during the month, compared with 427 in June. Year on year, sales have fallen 20.5 percent while for the year to date, they are down 46.6 percent, the paper said.

LINK: bit.ly/1pnHZJu

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

