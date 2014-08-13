FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-New companies take over downtown offices as banks exit - Business Times
August 13, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-New companies take over downtown offices as banks exit - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

As the global banks in Singapore restructure and downsize their offices in the central business district (CBD), a crop of tenants - new media, consumer products and insurance companies - have steadily taken over.

Global finance houses, comprising banks and private equity firms, still take up three-fifths - a massive 11 million square feet - of downtown office space, but their expansion has slowed markedly.

(bit.ly/1vF2s1j)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

