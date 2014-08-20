FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Nikko Asset Management to base specialist team in Singapore - Straits Times
August 20, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Nikko Asset Management to base specialist team in Singapore - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Growing interest and investments in different asset classes have prompted Japanese financial firm Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) to set up a specialist portfolio management team in Singapore.

The firm previously had multi-asset staff in separate locations, such as Singapore, London, New York and Tokyo, but a team of 18 will now be consolidated under the leadership of Mr. Al Clark, Nikko AM’s global head of multi-asset.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen)

