The Singapore Exchange (SGX) is exploring the feasibility of an equity crowdfunding platform for early-stage companies, and has formed a team focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), industry sources told the Business Times.

Former SGX head of issuer regulation Mohamed Nasser Ismail is leading the effort.

