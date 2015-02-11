FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek unit invests in local construction firm - Straits Times
February 11, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Temasek unit invests in local construction firm - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A unit of Temasek Holdings has invested an undisclosed amount in local construction firm Deluge Fire Protection to allow it to expand further overseas, said the Straits Times, citing an executive of the firm.

The capital injection by Heliconia, which focuses on helping local small and medium-sized enterprises, will underpin the firm’s expansion into Indonesia and the Philippines amid rapid urbanisation across the region, it said.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

